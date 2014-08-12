(Adds details on Destiny launch date and investment)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 An Activision Blizzard
executive said on Tuesday the company's upcoming
"Destiny" shooter game has set a video game industry record as
the most pre-ordered new title.
Activision, the largest U.S. video game publisher by
revenue, has made a massive bet on "Destiny" by investing $500
million to develop and promote the title in a bid to build the
sci-fi role-playing videogame into its next multibillion-dollar
franchise.
Activision Publishing Chief Executive Eric Hirshberg,
speaking at the Gamescom video game conference in Cologne,
Germany, said Destiny is "the most pre-ordered new IP
(intellectual property) in history," according to video game
retailer GameStop.
Investors hope that "Destiny," scheduled for release on
September 9 from Bungie, the same studio that created
Microsoft's best-selling "Halo" franchise, could re-invigorate
Activision's revenue, which slid 6 percent in 2013.
"Destiny" is a combination of a traditional shooting game
format and a role-playing game in which gamers play characters
in a real-time online world. The title allows gamers to play
"Guardians" who protect the last city standing on a
post-apocalyptic Earth.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Andrew Hay)