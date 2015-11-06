Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) has launched a film and TV studio to create original content based on its popular videogame franchises such as "Call of Duty" and "Hearthstone" in its latest push to expand beyond console-based games.
Activision Blizzard Studios' first production will be "Skylanders Academy," an animated TV series based on the company's toys-to-life videogame "Skylanders", the company said in a statement.
A "near-term" project for the videogame maker's film and TV studio will be to develop a movie franchise based on the hugely successful military first-person shooter "Call of Duty".
The company said it would also consider adapting the franchise for TV.
"Warcraft", Activision's other well-known game franchise, is already being made into a film through a partnership between its Blizzard Entertainment unit and Legendary Pictures, and is slated for a 2016 release.
Activision said last month it would start an e-sports division to tap into the fast-growing competitive gaming market, where gamers play against each other for prize money.
Earlier this week, Activision agreed to buy "Candy Crush" creator King Digital Entertainment Plc KING.N for $5.9 billion to sharpen its focus on mobile games.
Activision's highly anticipated "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" game went on sale earlier on Friday.
Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel.