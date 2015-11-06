(Adds details)
Nov 6 Activision Blizzard Inc has
launched a film and TV studio to create original content based
on its popular videogame franchises such as "Call of Duty" and
"Hearthstone" in its latest push to expand beyond console-based
games.
Activision Blizzard Studios' first production will be
"Skylanders Academy," an animated TV series based on the
company's toys-to-life videogame "Skylanders", the company said
in a statement.
A "near-term" project for the videogame maker's film and TV
studio will be to develop a movie franchise based on the hugely
successful military first-person shooter "Call of Duty".
The company said it would also consider adapting the
franchise for TV.
"Warcraft", Activision's other well-known game franchise, is
already being made into a film through a partnership between its
Blizzard Entertainment unit and Legendary Pictures, and is
slated for a 2016 release.
Activision said last month it would start an e-sports
division to tap into the fast-growing competitive gaming market,
where gamers play against each other for prize money.
Earlier this week, Activision agreed to buy "Candy Crush"
creator King Digital Entertainment Plc for $5.9 billion
to sharpen its focus on mobile games.
Activision's highly anticipated "Call of Duty: Black Ops
III" game went on sale earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)