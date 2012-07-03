July 3 Activision Blizzard Inc, the biggest U.S. video game publisher by market capitalization, aims to launch its popular Call of Duty title as a free-to-play online game in China through a partnership with a Chinese Internet service company.

The video game publisher said on Tuesday that Tencent Holdings Ltd, an Internet and wireless services provider, will have an exclusive license to operate the game online in China.

((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )