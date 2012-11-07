* CEO pins high hopes on Call of Duty vs Halo
* World of Warcraft gets a boost from expansion pack
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 7 Activision Blizzard Inc
raised its 2012 outlook, expecting strong holiday sales
of its latest title in the "Call of Duty" franchise, despite
competition from Microsoft Corp's blockbuster "Halo 4."
The world's largest video game publisher now expects
earnings per share of $1.10 in 2012, compared with 99 cents
previously. It raised its revenue estimate to $4.8 billion from
$4.63 billion. This beat Wall Street's view of $1.01 earnings
per share and revenue of $4.68 billion.
The company's stock rose 3 percent to $11.45, from a close
of $11.13 on Nasdaq.
Microsoft launched its sci-fi action-shooter "Halo 4" this
week, exclusive to the Xbox. The title is expected to be a hit
over the holidays.
"Microsoft did a very good job with Halo and fortunately
it's only on a single platform," Chief Executive Bobby Kotick
said in an interview.
Activision hopes to lead holiday sales with its
action-shooter "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," which will be
released for PCs and consoles such as Xbox and Nintendo's new
Wii U across North America on Tuesday.
"We raised outlook for the year as we're confident 'Call Of
Duty Black:Ops II' will likely be the most successful video game
of the year," Kotick said.
The company reported higher earnings in the third quarter
that also beat Wall Street's expectations.
The third quarter was driven by fantasy-action game "Diablo
III." Its World of Warcraft franchise also enjoyed a boost in
sales after the September release of its latest "Mists of
Pandaria" expansion pack.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $841 million from $754 million a
year ago. Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other
items, revenue rose about 20 percent to $751 million from $627
million a year ago, surpassing Wall Street's average forecast
for $709.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was up 53 percent to $226 million, or 20 cents
per share, from $148 million, or 13 cents per share, in the
year-ago period.
On a non-GAAP basis, it earned 11 cents a share, beating the
average forecast for 8 cents.
)