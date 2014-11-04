(Adds CEO comment, details on "Destiny" and "World of Warcraft" expansion pack, updates stock price)

By Malathi Nayak

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Videogame maker Activision Blizzard Inc raised its full-year 2014 forecast after posting better-than-expected third-quarter results on robust sales of "Destiny" and a jump in "World of Warcraft" subscribers.

Shares of Activision were up about 4 percent in after-hours activity after closing at $19.95 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Activision, also known for its "Skylanders" and "Diablo" games, raised its 2014 non-GAAP revenue forecast to $4.8 billion and said it expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.35 per share. It had previously announced a forecast of $4.7 billion in non-GAAP revenue and $1.29 per share of non-GAAP income.

"We expect to deliver double-digit non-GAAP revenue growth year-over-year and record non-GAAP earnings per share" in 2014, Chief Executive Bobby Kotick told analysts on a conference call.

Sci-fi shooter game "Destiny," which set a record by touching $500 million in sales on its launch day in September, is expected to deliver strong sales through the holiday season and beyond, executives told analysts on the call. The title has seen a $500 million investment from the company.

The company said "World of Warcraft" subscribers in the quarter were more than 7.4 million compared with 6.8 million in the second quarter. This was driven by a surge in players returning to the game ahead of the Nov. 13 release of "Warlords of Draenor," the next expansion pack in the World of Warcraft series, executives told analysts on the conference call.

The Santa Monica, California-based company reported a 78 percent jump in non-GAAP net revenue of $1.17 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $657 million a year earlier. This beat analysts' expectations of $1.005 billion.

The company's third-quarter non-GAAP income, adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, was 23 cents per share, up from 8 cents per share a year earlier. This also surpassed Wall Street's average estimate of 13 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Activision's holiday offerings include the just-launched "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" title from its hit military-action game franchise and "Skylanders Trap Team" that was released last month as part of its billion-dollar game franchise for children.

In a bid to expand its footprint in Asia, the company will launch its "Call of Duty" title as a free-to-play online game in China next year, executives said on the conference call. (Editing by Chris Reese, Alan Crosby and Matthew Lewis)