SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Activision Blizzard Inc beat Wall Street's expectations with an 8 percent jump in quarterly revenue, driven by robust digital sales of its "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" game franchises.

The videogame publisher reported non-GAAP net revenue of $658 million in the second quarter, up from $608 million a year earlier but beating analysts' forecasts for $608 million. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)