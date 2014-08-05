Tesla’s big Model 3 bet rides on risky assembly line strategy
April 24 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk took many risks with the technology in his company's cars on the way to surpassing Ford Motor Co's market value.
(New throughout, adds full-year forecast, executive quotes and holiday lineup)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc raised its full-year 2014 forecast, citing better-than-expected second quarter results and expectations of strong sales for upcoming titles like "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" and "Destiny."
Shares of Activision jumped 3 percent in after-hours trading after closing at $22.36 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
The Santa Monica, California-based company said robust digital sales of its "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" game franchises drove non-GAAP net revenue up to $658 million in the second quarter from $608 million a year earlier. It beat the $608 million expected by analysts.
"Digital revenue represented 73 percent of the total for the quarter and that's a record for us," Chief Executive Bobby Kotick said in an interview. "We had over-performance in the quarter and we feel very enthusiastic about the products we are releasing for the back-half of the year."
"'Advanced Warfare,' the new 'Call of Duty,' I would say that will be the most successful game of 2014."
Activision, also known for its "Skylanders" games, raised its 2014 non-GAAP revenue forecast to $4.7 billion and said it expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.29 per share. It had previously announced a forecast of $4.67 billion in non-GAAP revenue and $1.27 per share of non-GAAP income.
The company's second-quarter non-GAAP income, adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, was 6 cents, down 2 cents from a year ago. But it beat Wall Street's average estimate of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Activision's holiday lineup includes "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" the new installment from its hit military-action game franchise and "Skylanders Trap Team" from its billion-dollar game franchise for children.
On Sept. 9, it will release its new sci-fi shooter "Destiny," which has seen a $500 million investment from the company.
Gamers are responding well to the beta version of "Destiny" and pre-order numbers are encouraging, Kotick said without providing details.
"The audience reaction on 'Destiny' has been extraordinary." (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio, Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
April 24 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk took many risks with the technology in his company's cars on the way to surpassing Ford Motor Co's market value.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.