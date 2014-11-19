A visitor plays the ''World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor'' video game at the Blizzard Entertainment exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc said subscribers to its "World of Warcraft" game surged to 10 million, as of Nov. 13 when it launched the title's expansion pack "World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor."

Subscribers rose from 7.4 million as of Sept. 30. "World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor" sold 3.3 million units on the first day of its release, the company said.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Matthew Lewis)