May 21 Activision Blizzard Inc said
Vivendi S.A. will sell 41.5 million of the videogames
publisher's shares, as part of a planned stake sale announced by
the French conglomerate last July.
The offering is expected to close on May 28 and Activision
will not receive any of the proceeds, the company said on
Wednesday.
Vivendi said last July that after divestment of over 85
percent of its stake in Activision for $8.2 billion, it will
retain a 12 percent stake, or 83 million shares, which will be
subject to a staggered 15-month lock-up.
The next window for share sale by Vivendi opens in 2015.
The sales will make Activision, the world's largest
videogames publisher, an independent company with the majority
of its shares owned by the public.
Barclays and Credit Suisse are acting as bookrunning
managers and underwriters for the offering announced on
Wednesday.
Activision shares fell 1.5 percent in extended trading after
closing at $20.87 on the Nasdaq.
