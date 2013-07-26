July 26 Activision Blizzard Inc and a
management group have entered into an $8.17 billion share
buyback deal with France's Vivendi to become an
independent company.
The largest U.S. video games publisher said early on Friday
it would buy back 429 million shares from Vivendi for $5.83
billion.
An investor group led by CEO Bobby Kotick and Co-Chairman
Brian Kelly has agreed to separately purchase about 172 million
Activision shares from Vivendi for $2.34 billion.
After the completion of the deal, Vivendi will no longer be
the majority shareholder, but will retain a stake of 83 million
shares or about 12 percent of Activision.