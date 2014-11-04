Nov 4 Activision Blizzard Inc
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.03; Q3 Non GAAP earnings per
share $0.23
* Q3 GAAP net revenue $753 million; Q3 Non-GAAP net revenue
$1.17 billion
* Sees CY 2014 GAAP net revenues $4.33 billion; sees cy 2014
GAAP earnings per share $0.91
* Sees CY 2014 Non GAAP net revenues $4.80 billion; sees cy
2014 Non GAAP earnings per share $1.35
* Activision blizzard says on Nov 13, 2014, Blizzard
Entertainment expects to release world of Warcraft: Warlords of
Draenor
* On Dec 9, 2014, Activision Publishing plans to release the
Dark Below the first expansion to Destiny
