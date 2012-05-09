May 9 Activision Blizzard Inc, the
largest video game publisher in the United States reported lower
earnings and sales in the first quarter, hurt by a drop in
subscribers of its "World of Warcraft" game from a year ago.
The company said total revenue fell to $1.17 billion from
$1.45 billion a year ago. Net income dropped to $384 million, or
33 cents per share, from $503 million, or 42 cents per share a
year ago.
Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other
items, the company's earnings were $67 million, or 6 cents per
share. Adjusted revenue fell 22 percent to $587 million, which
beat analyst estimates of $555.9 million, according to
Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.