Dec 12 Activision Blizzard, the
biggest U.S. video game publisher by market capitalization, said
its game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 crossed $1 billion in
sales since its launch on Nov. 8.
The company, whose most profitable franchise "World of
Warcraft," generated $1 billion in revenue for the company last
year, also said its new children's game Skylanders has sold
better than its expectations.
Activision is expected to face stiff competition from rival
Electronic Arts' whose multiplayer game based on the
"Star Wars" movies releases on Dec. 20.
Shares of Activision were down 1.6 percent at $12.05 in
Monday morning trade on Nasdaq.