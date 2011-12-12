Dec 12 Activision Blizzard, the biggest U.S. video game publisher by market capitalization, said its game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 crossed $1 billion in sales since its launch on Nov. 8.

The company, whose most profitable franchise "World of Warcraft," generated $1 billion in revenue for the company last year, also said its new children's game Skylanders has sold better than its expectations.

Activision is expected to face stiff competition from rival Electronic Arts' whose multiplayer game based on the "Star Wars" movies releases on Dec. 20.

Shares of Activision were down 1.6 percent at $12.05 in Monday morning trade on Nasdaq.