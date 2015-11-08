NEW YORK Nov 8 A few days after joining the
board of Atlantic Power, private equity veteran Gilbert Palter
said he got a flurry of calls from the energy company's top
shareholders, who wanted more than just to wish him well.
"They wanted to hear my perspective on the company. And they
wanted to bend my ear with their own thoughts," said Palter,
co-founder of EdgeStone Capital Partners in Toronto. He said
he's mindful of not speaking for the company but rather as a
member of the board.
The rising power of activist shareholders has added a new
responsibility to the role of board director at a publicly
traded company: investor relations.
From JPMorgan Chase & Co to Microsoft, and Johnson & Johnson
to Apache Corp., board directors across North America have
increasingly begun serving as a bridge between institutional
investors and corporate management teams.
In the role, which barely existed at most companies five
years ago, board members must be careful to avoid sharing
inside information or to interfere with a CEO's own
communication with investors.
Director engagement with investors is an evolving trend,
though it's developed to the point where board members are now
embarking on "corporate governance road shows" in the autumn, to
gauge investors' views and to ensure their support at the annual
meeting in the spring.
"Most directors do not go out willy-nilly and speak to
shareholders," said Wendy Lane, who serves on the board of
insurance company Willis Group and investment research firm MSCI
Inc. "However, I have become friendly with institutional
investors, and when I see them, I pick their brains about what
they're thinking about in terms of the companies I serve."
Director engagement is yet another sign of how activist
hedge funds, equipped with more than $150 billion of spending
power, have changed the dynamic inside executive suites - a
dynamic that is now intensely focused on preparing against
attacks by dissident shareholders.
The trend also underscores the increasing value and
complexity behind the role of board director, which has evolved
from attending a few meetings per year to being a hands-on
ambassador, schooled in corporate governance issues, pay
structures and shareholder views.
Of the S&P 100, 65 companies disclosed specific shareholder
outreach initiatives in their most recent proxy statements,
compared to 8 in 2010, according to executive compensation data
firm Equilar.
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
The disconnect between management teams and investors was
laid bare when companies starting receiving poor scores
regarding executive compensation from mutual and index funds
after the 2008 financial crisis. That was followed by a wave of
activist campaigns and proxy fights that overthrew boards and
re-jiggered balance sheets, thanks in large part to support from
big institutional investors.
JPMorgan's lead independent director, former ExxonMobil CEO
Lee Raymond, oversees the board's shareholder engagement
initiative, which in 2014 included around 90 calls and meetings
on governance and compensation topics with shareholders
representing around 40 percent of the company's shares, its
proxy statement says.
Healthcare company Johnson & Johnson barely passed its 2012
"say on pay" vote on executive compensation. Shortly after, the
company's compensation committee chair was among those who went
directly to shareholders for feedback, proxy statements show.
Two years later, after changes were made, the plan earned 96
percent shareholder support.
After failing its say on pay vote in 2013, feedback from
investors helped oil and gas company Apache Corp. pass the test
the next year, also with 96 percent support, Apache lead
director Charles Pitman said in this year's proxy statement.
For Microsoft, one way the company connects its board with
investors is through video. Dating back to 2009, the company has
posted an annual video interview with a member of its board. In
a May blog entry on the company's website, Microsoft's deputy
general counsel, John Seethoff, spelled out the board's investor
outreach policy and included a seasonal flow chart which showed
a specific plan to have directors speak with shareholders in the
summer and fall.
"With the increase in shareholder activism, one effect of
this kind of director engagement is the ability to get a feel
for nascent shareholder unhappiness," said Richard Grossman, a
partner at Skadden, Arps. "Are they unhappy with the direction
of the company...or with capital allocation? It's a way for
board members to get direct and unfiltered views from
shareholders."
The threat of shareholder activism, combined with a board's
increasing accountability to investors, new pay regulations and
a host of other factors has added to the complexity of the
director role, said Equilar director Dan Marcec.
That complexity has made the role more specialized, more
demanding, and, as a result, higher paying, he said. The median
annual retainer for lead directors at S&P 500 companies rose
17.8 percent to $267,000 in 2014. For all directors in the
index, median pay rose 16.8 percent in the 2010-14 period to
$233,600, Equilar data show.
The dialogue between a board member and investor can be
tricky, as U.S. securities law restricts what a director can
share. As a result, investor relations officials are careful to
walk directors through formal training on what can be said.
"A lot of management teams are reluctant to let management
teams interface with shareholders," said Gordon Pridham, who
currently serves on six boards, including waste handling company
Newalta Corp.
"We would never send a director out on their own, without
somebody from management participating in the exercise," he
said, speaking on a panel last month at the Activist Investing
in Canada conference in Toronto. Pridham said the most natural
fit between the board and shareholders is for the chair of the
compensation committee to speak to investors about the company's
philosophy behind the executive pay plan.
UNFILTERED
"If the first time we're hearing from a company in our role
as shareowners is when the company is under siege by activists,
that's not good," Vanguard CEO William McNab said at a director
conference in May.
McNab advised directors to form shareholder relations
committees and to adopt initiatives proposed by the
Shareholder-Director Exchange, a working group of directors,
institutional investors and advisory firms that formed last year
to encourage more dialogue on corporate governance matters -
even if the conversations do tiptoe closely to insider
restrictions.
Data from PWC's annual corporate director survey show
directors, in spite of the sensitivities, getting more
comfortable with the chats. Two-thirds of directors surveyed
think it's appropriate to discuss corporate strategy with
investors, up from 45 percent in 2013, PWC says.
"Companies individually have to decide how to best manage
that risk, but it shouldn't be by shutting out the shareholders
completely," McNab said.
(Editing by John Pickering)