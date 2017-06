MUMBAI Veteran actor Joy Mukherjee, who charmed moviegoers with his boyish looks in the 1960s and 70s, died in Mumbai on Friday, hospital authorities said.

Mukherjee, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital earlier this month, was known for his flamboyant dance moves and found success as a leading hero in several Bollywood romances.

His credits included leading roles in "Love in Tokyo", "Shagird" and "Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon". Mukherjee's pairing with Asha Parekh was quite popular.

He is survived by his wife and son.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)