LOS ANGELES Dec 16 Dwayne Johnson took the No.
1 spot in the Forbes list of top-grossing actors in 2013, while
his "Fast & Furious 6" co-stars Vin Diesel and the late Paul
Walker made the top six, the magazine said on Monday.
The Rock, as Johnson is known since his wrestling career,
bested "Iron Man 3" star Robert Downey Jr. by starring in four
films in 2013, including "G.I. Joe: Retaliation", that
collectively brought in $1.3 billion at the global box office.
"Iron Man 3" is the highest-grossing movie so far in 2013
with $1.2 billion in worldwide ticket sales.
Forbes makes the list by compiling how many dollars each
star's movies brought in at the box office worldwide this year.
It does not reflect actors' individual earnings.
Th sixth installment of the highly profitable street-car
racing "Fast and Furious" franchise earned $789 million at the
box office, and the deep-voiced Diesel added the $98 million
from the third movie in his "Riddick" series to come in fourth
on the Forbes list.
"Fast & Furious 6" alone pushed Walker into sixth place. The
40-year-old actor, who died last month in a fiery car crash, was
filming the seventh installment of the franchise and Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, has not yet said how
the film will work around his death.
Comedic actor Steve Carell ranked third on the list thanks
to the success of the animated film "Despicable Me 2" in which
he voices the evil mastermind Gru.
Actress Sandra Bullock came in at No. 5 with two big wins at
the box office: the critically acclaimed outerspace thriller
"Gravity" and the female cop comedy "The Heat."
For the full list go to www.forbes.com