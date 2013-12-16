LOS ANGELES Dec 16 Dwayne Johnson took the No. 1 spot in the Forbes list of top-grossing actors in 2013, while his "Fast & Furious 6" co-stars Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker made the top six, the magazine said on Monday.

The Rock, as Johnson is known since his wrestling career, bested "Iron Man 3" star Robert Downey Jr. by starring in four films in 2013, including "G.I. Joe: Retaliation", that collectively brought in $1.3 billion at the global box office.

"Iron Man 3" is the highest-grossing movie so far in 2013 with $1.2 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

Forbes makes the list by compiling how many dollars each star's movies brought in at the box office worldwide this year. It does not reflect actors' individual earnings.

Th sixth installment of the highly profitable street-car racing "Fast and Furious" franchise earned $789 million at the box office, and the deep-voiced Diesel added the $98 million from the third movie in his "Riddick" series to come in fourth on the Forbes list.

"Fast & Furious 6" alone pushed Walker into sixth place. The 40-year-old actor, who died last month in a fiery car crash, was filming the seventh installment of the franchise and Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, has not yet said how the film will work around his death.

Comedic actor Steve Carell ranked third on the list thanks to the success of the animated film "Despicable Me 2" in which he voices the evil mastermind Gru.

Actress Sandra Bullock came in at No. 5 with two big wins at the box office: the critically acclaimed outerspace thriller "Gravity" and the female cop comedy "The Heat."

For the full list go to www.forbes.com