June 9 Acucap Properties Ltd :

* Aden Marlow has made a decision to retire from his position as financial director of Acucap, with effect from 31 July 2014

* Marlow will however remain on board as a non-executive director

* Announces appointment of Baden's successor, Craig Kotze, as financial director of Acucap, with effect from 1 August 2014