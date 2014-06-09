BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says development approval received for 114 new homes
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage:
June 9 Acucap Properties Ltd :
* Aden Marlow has made a decision to retire from his position as financial director of Acucap, with effect from 31 July 2014
* Marlow will however remain on board as a non-executive director
* Announces appointment of Baden's successor, Craig Kotze, as financial director of Acucap, with effect from 1 August 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B