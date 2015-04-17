(Adds details)
April 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved AcuFocus Inc's corneal implant to improve vision in
patients with presbyopia, an age-related eye disorder.
The device, KAMRA inlay, is the first implantable device to
correct vision in patients who have not had cataract surgery,
the FDA said in a statement on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1Hh1g7V)
Presbyopia is a condition associated with aging in which the
eye is unable to focus clearly on near objects.
KAMRA inlay, an opaque ring shaped device implanted on the
cornea using laser, improves the ability to see near objects
more clearly.
The results from clinical trials showed that 83.5 pct of 478
patients had a better vision clarity of 20/40 in 12 months.
The FDA, however, warned that the device should not to be
used in patients who have had cataract surgery or those who have
severe dry eye disease.
Presbia PLC is also developing a similar corneal
implant, which is being tested in late-stage trials. The company
went public earlier this year.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)