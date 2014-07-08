UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
July 8 Acura, the luxury division of Japanese automaker Honda Motors Co Ltd, said it would recall 14,078 model-year 2013-2014 ILX vehicles to replace their halogen projector beam headlights.
The car manufacturer said if a vehicle is parked with the engine running with the low-beam headlights on for a long time, the headlights could melt plastic components, resulting in a fire.
There was one fire reported but there were no related crashes or injuries, Acura said in a statement. (bit.ly/1vYgOVd)
Last week Honda expanded to the state of California its U.S. regional recall of vehicles over potentially explosive air bags made by Takata Corp. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.