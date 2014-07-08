July 8 Acura, the luxury division of Japanese automaker Honda Motors Co Ltd, said it would recall 14,078 model-year 2013-2014 ILX vehicles to replace their halogen projector beam headlights.

The car manufacturer said if a vehicle is parked with the engine running with the low-beam headlights on for a long time, the headlights could melt plastic components, resulting in a fire.

There was one fire reported but there were no related crashes or injuries, Acura said in a statement. (bit.ly/1vYgOVd)

Last week Honda expanded to the state of California its U.S. regional recall of vehicles over potentially explosive air bags made by Takata Corp. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)