SEOUL Jan 6 Acushnet Company, which owns golf
brands such as Titleist and Footjoy, chose U.S.-based Solebury
Capital to advise on a potential IPO seen worth around $1.8
billion around 2016, a source with direct knowledge said on
Tuesday.
Acushnet was acquired by Fila Korea Ltd and
South Korean partners, such as Mirae Asset Private Equity, for
$1.23 billion in 2011.
Solebury is conducting an early exploration of an IPO and
details on value and venue are yet to be decided, the source
said, declining to be identified as not authorised to discuss
the matter with the media.
A spokesman for Mirae Asset Private Equity said an IPO had
been planned since the 2011 acquisition for the private equity
to exit in order to maximise shareholder value. A spokesman for
Fila Korea could not be immediately reached.
The Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday that
Acushnet was expected to complete listing by 2016, likely in New
York, citing a high-ranking source at Mirae Asset. It cited a
Seoul-based analyst giving an estimated market capitalisation of
2 trillion won ($1.81 billion) for Acushnet.
($1 = 1,107.5000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)