By Joyce Lee
SEOUL Jan 6 Acushnet Company, which owns golf
brands such as Titleist and Footjoy, chose U.S.-based Solebury
Capital to advise on a potential IPO which could value the
company at about $1.8 billion, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
The initial public offering is expected to take place in
2016 although the value and venue are yet to be decided, the
source said on Tuesday, declining to be identified as they were
not authorised to talk to the media.
The Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday that
Acushnet was expected to complete a listing around 2016, likely
in New York, with an estimated market capitalisation of 2
trillion won ($1.81 billion), citing a high-ranking source at
Mirae Asset.
Acushnet was bought by Fila Korea Ltd and Fila's
South Korean partners such as Mirae Asset Private Equity for
$1.23 billion in 2011. Fila and Mirae spokesmen confirmed that
an IPO was being considered, but gave no further details.
According to the terms agreed upon its acquisition, an IPO
would allow Fila Korea to boost its stake in Acushnet to about
33 percent from 12 percent in 2011, as well as clear liabilities
incurred in the purchase.
Analyst Seo Young-hwa, of LIG Investment & Securities, wrote
in a December report that an Acushnet IPO was expected next
year.
Acushnet's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation rose from $120 million at Fila Korea's acquisition
to an estimated $185 million in 2014, he added.
($1 = 1,107.5000 won)
