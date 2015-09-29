CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 Saudi Arabia-based power and
water project developer, Acwa Power, is aiming for a stock
market floatation on the Saudi bourse sometime next year, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We are committed to broadening the shareholder base,
including to bring in the Saudi public and in due course
international participants," Paddy Padmanathan, president and
chief executive told Reuters on the sidelines of a gas
conference in Cape Town.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)