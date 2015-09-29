(Adds CEO quotes, Africa expansion plans)
CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 Saudi Arabia-based power and
water project developer, Acwa Power, is aiming for a stock
market floatation on the Saudi bourse sometime next year, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
The company, which has $27 billion worth of assets, with
another $17 billion under construction, is involved in renewable
energy projects across Africa and was bullish on its growth.
"We are committed to broadening the shareholder base,
including to bring in the Saudi public and in due course
international participants," Paddy Padmanathan, president and
chief executive told Reuters on the sidelines of a gas
conference in Cape Town.
"We are working towards an IPO listing programme, very much
subject to regulatory constraints and approval processes. We
look forward to getting this done as soon as possible and a
realistic time frame has got to be sometime in 2016," he said.
Padmanathan said they have not yet decided where a secondary
listing for the company would be.
With another $15 billion worth of projects set for
construction in the future, Padmanathan said the firm would use
regional hubs based in Rabat, Cairo and Johannesburg to expand
across the continent.
Each region would eventually contribute around 5,000 to
6,000 megawatts of renewable energy within the next five years.
"By 2030 I expect to see 40 percent of African electricity
being supplied by renewables," he said.
African countries, including South Africa, the continent's
most advanced economy, are struggling to meet power demand and
are increasingly turning to green energy sources including
hydro, solar and wind projects to overcome constraints.
