DUBAI Nov 22 Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power has
mandated banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential
U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a document sent by the
energy company to investors and seen by Reuters.
Jefferies, Citi, CCB Singapore, Mizuho and Standard
Chartered Bank will arrange fixed-income investor meetings in
Asia, Europe and the United States starting from Nov. 24, the
document said.
The company is considering issuing a senior secured 144A/Reg
S bond of benchmark size, which traditionally means upwards of
$500 million.
Two teams of ACWA's representatives will meet investors from
Nov. 24 to Dec. 1.
The proceeds from the potential debt sale will be used for
the prepayment of certain existing equity bridge and
subordinated loan facilities, and for general corporate purposes
of the ACWA Power Group, the document states.
ACWA Power has interests in a portfolio of nine power
generation and water desalination plants in Saudi Arabia.
