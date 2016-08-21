DUBAI Aug 21 Saudi Arabia-based power and water project developer ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE said on Sunday it had increased a revolving credit facility secured last year by 600 million riyals ($160 million) to 1.30 billion riyals.

The extra funds will be solely provided by Saudi Hollandi Bank, with the facility available until the third quarter of 2020, it said in a statement. It added that the facility was structured as a shariah-compliant commodity murabaha structure.

The company said its total revolving facilities now stand at 3.5 billion riyals. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)