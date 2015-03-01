BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, March 1 Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power is obtaining a loan of about $344 million from three banks to finance a solar energy project in Dubai, chief executive Paddy Padmanathan said on Sunday.
The 27-year amortising loan with an interest rate of 4 percent is being provided by Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank and two Saudi banks, National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group, he told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.
Padmanathan said the entire project would cost about $400 million, of which the bank financing would account for 86 percent. "We are working towards signing by end-March," he said.
The solar plant, to be built by a consortium of ACWA and Spain's TSK, was ordered by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and will have a capacity of 200 megawatts.
ACWA is preparing bids for projects worth $7 billion in areas from from south Asia to the Middle East and North Africa and South Africa, Padmanathan said. "It is a very, very buoyant sector."
The company's 2014 results are due to be compiled in April and it expects to achieve 15-20 percent profit growth, Padmanathan added.
ACWA is awaiting regulatory approval for an initial public offer of its shares; the size of the IPO has not been finalised, he said. Asked about the company's value, he said: "We control about $25 billion-plus of assets - that is, we are invested in." (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Writing by Andrew Torchia)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 4 Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Thursday urged regional economies to keep the momentum alive to open up trade for continued growth in the face of rising protectionism around the world.