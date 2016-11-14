DUBAI/KHOBAR Nov 14 Saudi Arabia's main
sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), is
considering buying a stake in Riyadh-based ACWA Power, which
operates power and water plants around the world, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
PIF, which already owns a 13.7 percent stake in ACWA
indirectly through a subsidiary, invited investment banks last
month to pitch for the role of advising it on a potential ACWA
deal, according to four sources, declining to be named due to
the sensitivity of the matter.
Talks are still at a preliminary stage, and neither party
has appointed an advisor, said two of the sources, who are based
in the Gulf.
Privately held ACWA describes itself as an investor,
developer, co-owner and operator of a portfolio of plants in
Europe, Asia and Africa that generate more than 23 gigawatts of
power and produce 2.5 million cubic metres of desalinated water
a day.
The fund did not respond to queries for comment, when
contacted by Reuters on Monday. ACWA declined to comment.
PIF's investment strategy aims to help the government
diversify the Saudi economy away from oil into power and other
sectors.
PIF's subsidiary Sanabil Investments, which focuses on
making direct equity investments in local companies and
projects, acquired a 13.7 percent stake in ACWA in January 2013.
It is unclear how the new investment will be made at this
stage: whether it would be structured as a stake increase by
Sanabil or whether the PIF will take a direct stake, a third
source said.
One of the Gulf-based sources said PIF would like to
increase its total holding to anywhere between 25 and 35
percent.
The fund has also been behind a number of domestic
investments in recent months - ownership of a stalled financial
district project in Riyadh is to be transferred to the fund, and
the fund is expected to make an investment into King Abdullah
Economic City.
PIF is seen as a key driver of the kingdom's Vision 2030
plan to diversify the economy, with the authorities aiming to
turn it into the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.
Central to the reform plan is greater involvement by the
private sector in the Saudi economy, including in the power
sector: it has called on raising the percentage of power plant
electricity generation through strategic partners to 100 percent
from 27 percent currently.
Vision 2030 has also called for generating 9.5 gigawatts of
renewable energy, an area in which ACWA has developed
significant expertise with around half of its portfolio in
"clean" energy.
Other shareholders in ACWA include Saudi's Public Pension
Agency, which bought a 5.7 percent stake at the same time as
Sanabil, and World Bank unit International Finance Corp
, which invested $100 million for an undisclosed holding
in mid-2014.
