KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 27 A consortium
including ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE and Japan's Mitsui & Co
has secured financing for the $630 million Salalah 2
power scheme in Oman, the Saudi Arabian company said on
Thursday.
The pair, along with local partner Dhofar International
Development and Investment Holding Co, won the
contract in March to construct a 445 megawatts (MW) gas-fired
power plant at Raysut in the southwest of the sultanate.
Under the proposal, the consortium will also acquire Dhofar
Generating Co, which owns and operates an existing 273 MW
gas-fired plant.
ACWA said in Thursday's statement that it had signed a
financing arrangement to support the Salalah 2 scheme but it did
not specify the size of the loan or any other funding details
beyond saying that the debt has been structured as long-term
limited recourse project financing.
Banks supporting the loan were Standard Chartered,
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, KfW IPEX-Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp, Mizuho, Bank Muscat and Bank
Dhofar, the statement added.
ACWA and Mitsui will each take a 45 percent stake in the
project while Dhofar International Development and Investment
Holding will hold the remaining 10 percent.
The partners will sell electricity to Oman under a 15-year
agreement. The new plant is due to be operational in January
2018, according to the March announcement.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French and
David Goodman)