DUBAI Nov 24 Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth
fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has hired HSBC
to advise it on a potential purchase of a stake in ACWA Power, a
developer and operator of power and water plants, sources close
to the matter said.
Riyadh-based ACWA Power has chosen JP Morgan to
advise it on the process, the sources, who spoke on condition of
anonymity as the information is not public, said.
Saudia Arabia aims to expand the PIF into the world's
largest sovereign wealth fund as part of economic reforms
prompted by lower oil prices. As a result, it has been linked
with or completed a number of domestic and overseas asset
purchases in the past few months.
PIF already owns a 13.7 percent stake in ACWA through a
subsidiary and last month asked banks to pitch for the role of
advising it on a potential deal, sources told Reuters at the
time.
PIF declined to comment when contacted by Reuters and ACWA
was not immediately available to comment. HSBC and JP Morgan
declined to comment.
Privately held ACWA describes itself as an investor,
developer, co-owner and operator of a range of plants in Europe,
Asia and Africa that generate more than 23 gigawatts of power
and produce 2.5 million cubic metres of desalinated water a day.
One source told Reuters this month that PIF would like to
raise its total holding to anywhere between 25 and 35 percent.
Another source said it was unclear whether the stake would
be a direct investment by PIF or through PIF's subsidiary,
Sanabil Investments, which acquired its stake in ACWA in January
2013.
PIF, which last week said it had no plans to sell stakes in
local companies, is set to take over a stalled financial
district project in Riyadh and is also expected to make an
investment into King Abdullah Economic City.
It made a $3.5 billion investment into ride-hailing app
Uber, as well as announcing it would contribute 45 percent
towards a $100 billion technology-focused fund with Japan's
SoftBank Group.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine. Editing by Jane
Merriman)