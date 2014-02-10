FRANKFURT Feb 10 Daimler, Volkswagen
and BMW say they will return awards from
Germany's ADAC automotive association after an audit discovered
the results of the coveted "Yellow Angel" award were
manipulated.
The irregularities were uncovered during an audit of the
award procedures by Deloitte, after allegations emerged last
month that ADAC's popular "ADAC Motorwelt" magazine had
massively inflated readership votes.
ADAC, whose president Peter Meyer announced his immediate
resignation on Monday, had said that 34,299 motorists endorsed
the Volkswagen Golf in an award to determine the most popular
car in Germany.
Deloitte on Monday said only 3,271 votes had been cast in
favour of the Volkswagen vehicle, adding it had found evidence
of "wilful manipulation" as well as technologically flawed
processing of data.
Volkswagen, which won the Yellow Angel with its Volkswagen
Golf model at the end of January, said it would return the
award.
Daimler said it would return all the Yellow Angels it had
been awarded in previous years.
"Awards by the public are of great importance to Daimler,
since these reflect the public opinion. A prerequisite for this
is that readership votes are conducted in a correct manner. This
was not the case with the Yellow Angel," Daimler said.
ADAC said Deloitte would now examine the voting in the years
2005 until 2013 because it had found similarities in how the
prize had been awarded in those years.
ADAC which stands for Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club,
has over 18 million members, and its car test reports are
followed closely in a country with a deep affinity for its
automobiles.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Jan Schwartz and Irene Preisinger;
Editing by Mark Potter)