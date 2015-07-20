TEL AVIV, July 20 Microsoft Corp plans
to acquire Israeli cyber security company Adallom for $320
million, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Monday.
Adallom, which develops cloud security platforms, is
expected to become the centre for Microsoft's cyber security
business in Israel, the newspaper said.
Adallom could not be reached for comment and officials at
Microsoft in Israel declined to comment.
The U.S. technology company has made several recent
acquisitions in Israel, including security software developer
Aorato for a reported $200 million. It also bought text analysis
firm Equivio and the technology of digital pen maker N-trig.
Adallom has raised about $50 million from venture capital
funds Sequoia Capitol and European Index Ventures as well as EMC
Corp and Hewlett-Packard, among others,
Calcalist said.
Adallom was founded in 2012 has 80 employees at its offices
in Israel and the United States.
It offers users information security technology on remote
servers. It can secure information stored on Salesforce's,
Microsoft's or Google's cloud services and protect it from cyber
attacks.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)