TEL AVIV Nov 10 Adama Agricultural Solutions
IPO-ADAS.N, the world's biggest provider of generic crop
protection products, plans to sell 23.5 million ordinary shares
at $16-$18 a share in an initial public offering on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Adama, which has begun marketing the IPO that aims to raise
nearly $500 million, will grant the underwriters an option to
purchase up to an additional 3.525 million shares, the
Israel-based company said on Monday.
Upon completion of the IPO, Adama will have a total of
161.49 million shares, or 165.02 million upon full exercise of
the underwriters' option.
Adama intends to use the proceeds from the offering to
finance its acquisition of several companies in China from China
National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and will use any
remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.
ChemChina owns 60 percent of Adama while Israel's Discount
Investment Corp owns the rest.
Goldman, Sachs & Co and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are
acting as the lead book-running managers for the offering.
