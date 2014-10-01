JERUSALEM Oct 1 Israel-based agricultural group
Adama said on Wednesday said it signed a deal to acquire a group
of Chinese companies as it seeks to bolster its market position
in China ahead of a planned New York share offering.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) owns 60
percent of Adama - one of the world's largest makers of generic
crop protection chemicals - while Israel's Discount Investment
Corp owns the rest.
Adama said it will buy 100 percent each of Jiangsu Anpon,
Jiangsu Maidao, Jiangsu Huaihe and Jingzhou Sanonda Holdings
from ChemChina for $324 million in cash and assume debt of
another $300 million.
The companies combined sales were about $850 million in
2013, Adama said.
It noted that with its purchase of Jingzhou Sanonda
Holdings, its stake in agricultural chemicals producer Hubei
Sanonda would rise to 31 percent from 11 percent,
becoming its largest single shareholder.
The transactions are expected to close during the first
half of 2015, after an intended share listing in New York.
Last month, Adama filed with U.S. regulators a plan to list
its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.
Once finalised, the acquisition is expected to raise the
company's revenues close to $4 billion and give Adama a major
foothold in the Chinese market, which is expected over time to
become one of the company's key growth engines, it said.
"We believe that we will be uniquely positioned to become a
leading player in the still fragmented domestic Chinese crop
protection market," Adama Chief Executive Chen Lichtenstein
said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Susan Thomas)