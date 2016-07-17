Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
JERUSALEM, July 17 Israel's Discount Investment Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in crop protection products maker Adama Agricultural Solutions to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) for $1.4 billion, including debt.
The deal is set to pave the way for a merger between Adama and its smaller rival Sanonda. Sanonda is a subsidiary of ChemChina, which already owns 60 percent of Adama.
Discount Investment said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that in return for the Adama shares, ChemChina would cover a $1.17 billion loan and pay $230 million in cash. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.