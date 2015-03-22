JERUSALEM, March 22 Israel-based Adama
Agricultural Solutions reported a steeper quarterly loss due to
a one-time expense related to the preparation of an initial
public offering in New York.
Adama, the world's largest provider of generic crop
protection products, said on Sunday it lost $32.6 million in the
fourth quarter, compared with a $29.1 million loss a year
earlier when it also had a tax benefit.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) owns 60
percent of Adama, while Israel's Discount Investment Corp
owns the rest.
Adama in October had filed with U.S. regulators to raise up
to $400 million in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange but a
month later postponed the offering because of adverse market
conditions.
The offering was meant to help finance a planned acquisition
of a group of Chinese companies aimed at bolstering its market
position in China.
"The company and its shareholders are examining various
possibilities regarding the execution of the business
combination between the company and the China business," Adama
said.
It added that it was also considering its options regarding
a future floatation depending on market conditions.
Adama's revenue grew 2.8 percent to $674 million in the
October-December period, led by gains in North and Latin America
and in Europe. Sales to Asia-Pacific, Africa and Israel
declined. In constant currency terms, quarter revenue grew 6
percent.
