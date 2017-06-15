June 15 Adamis Pharmaceuticals on
Thursday said it received U.S. approval for its emergency
epinephrine syringes to treat severe allergic reactions that
would compete with Mylan's widely used EpiPen, sending
its shares up 50 percent.
Adamis said the Food and Drug Administration also approved
the brand name Symjepi. The company expects to begin selling the
pre-filled syringes in the second half of this year.
The company did not disclose the price for a pair of Symjepi
syringes, but the product was expected to cost less than EpiPen.
Mylan has faced severe criticism and congressional and legal
investigations after it doubled the cost for a pair of EpiPens
to $600, enraging consumers. It has since offered its own
generic version for about $300 in response to the furor.
"With an anticipated lower cost, small size and
user-friendly design, we believe Symjepi could be an attractive
option for a significant portion of both the retail (patient)
and non-retail (professional) sectors of the epinephrine
market," Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo said in a
statement.
Epinephrine is the life-saving treatment of choice for
severe allergic reactions, such as to bee stings, exposure to
peanuts or medications.
Mylan has for years owned more than 90 percent of the market
for emergency epinephrine injectors.
Adamis shares rose $1.87, or 50 percent, to $5.65 on Nasdaq.
Mylan shares were off nearly 3 percent at $36.80.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Andrew Hay)