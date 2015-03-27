GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, gold and yen rise amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to European market close)
March 27 The United States Food and Drug Administration rejected Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp's injection for treating severe allergic reactions, the company said on Friday.
The pre-filled epinephrine injection, is being developed to treat acute anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can cause death.
Adamis said the questions raised by the FDA largely pertained to the volume of the dose delivered by the pre-filled injection.
The company said it would meet with the FDA to discuss the future of the product.
* DOF Subsea AS and its shareholders, DOF ASA (51 pct) and a fund managed by First Reserve (49 pct), have decided to start reviewing the opportunity for the company to apply for a listing on Oslo Stock Exchange