(Rachel Adams is a writer and professor of English and American
studies at Columbia University. The opinions expressed are her
own.)
By Rachel Adams
June 11 I've always assumed that my son Henry,
who has Down syndrome, would never drive a car. Because people
with Down syndrome think and react more slowly, they are rarely
able to drive, which significantly limits their independence.
But the advent of the self-driving car, which Google has
been testing around the San Francisco Bay Area since early 2015,
may change all of that. Because the cars have no steering wheel
or pedals, they may also benefit people with sensory and
mobility impairments that would otherwise prevent them from
getting behind the wheel.
Self-driving cars are only the beginning. Last month, Google
announced that it will offer up to $20 million in grants to
nonprofits that are designing emerging technologies to increase
the independence of people with disabilities. Google should be
applauded for supporting innovation that will help people with
disabilities. But its emphasis on new technology should not
detract from the more basic needs of millions of people with
disabilities, for whom self-driving cars - not to mention
wheelchairs - are a luxury.
New technologies that promise to benefit some can create
unexpected disadvantages for others. When the disadvantaged are
in the minority, innovators have little incentive to address
their concerns. Take, for example, the development of voice
technologies like the telephone, radio and film "talkies" in the
late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The lives of many
Americans (including people with disabilities) were improved by
these inventions, which provided access to news, entertainment
and social connections. However, they increased the isolation of
deaf people, who were denied jobs and promotions that required
use of a telephone. As the use of audio technologies became
widespread, deaf people were cut off from services, culture and
social life.
When Helen Keller's interpreter Polly Thomson collapsed from
a stroke, Keller was unable to use the telephone to call for
help. The telephone remained strictly auditory for almost a
hundred years after its invention, until engineer Robert
Weitbrecht developed the acoustic coupler, which could translate
sound into text, allowing for the emergence of TDD
(telecommunications devices for the deaf).
Another unanticipated side effect of audio technologies is
that fewer blind people know Braille. Although they can now
access nearly any text in audio format, proponents of Braille
argue that the current generation of blind students lacks basic
literacy - the ability to read, write and take notes - that is
expected of well-educated, sighted peers.
Technology exacerbates inequalities between the haves and
the have-nots, disproportionately benefiting people who have the
financial means to buy costly adaptive devices. In her 2009 TED
talk, "My 12 Pairs of Legs," actor, athlete and activist Aimee
Mullins - who has no lower legs - celebrated the fact that she
has a prosthetic for every occasion. Yet many people without
arms and legs in less developed parts of the world lack the
resources to buy even one prosthetic.
The majority of people with disabilities are poor and
unemployed. They are more likely to encounter discrimination, to
be denied opportunities for education and work, and to become
victims of sexual crimes. The existence of self-driving cars or
specialized eating utensils does little to help those who lack
adequate food, shelter and employment. Twenty million people
worldwide require the use of a wheelchair but do not have access
to one. Those who do have chairs are excluded from buildings
that have no ramps and elevators.
People who have access to innovative technologies may face
other challenges. I know from personal experience the long waits
and onerous paperwork required to get an assistive device paid
for by Medicaid, insurance companies, or the Board of Education.
The more technologically-sophisticated the device, the more
training and ongoing support it may require. The parent of a
child with disabilities once remarked to me that if Google
really wants to help the disabled, it should hire a bunch of
"administrative advocates" or use its computational skills to
design more efficient systems for cutting through bureaucracies
of aid.
To be sure, new technology doesn't need to be expensive and
rarified. Some of the foundations Google has already committed
to supporting are pioneering low-cost, exportable technologies
like prosthetics made on a 3D printer and smartphone technology
to detect hearing loss. But if the distribution of these devices
is uneven, or access requires onerous paperwork, training, and
technological support, they may not help the people who need
them most.
Don't get me wrong. My son's life has already been enhanced
by assistive communication devices that helped to bring in his
delayed speech, and the many apps and computer games that have
supported his progress with reading and math. But these
enhancements pale beside the benefits of regular access to
healthcare, clean water and nutritious food, and a school where
he is welcomed and included alongside non-disabled children.
I'm thrilled by the idea that one day we will argue about
who gets to use the family car. But the biggest boost to his
quality of life - both for Henry, and people like him - requires
no technology whatsoever.
(Rachel Adams)