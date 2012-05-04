Members of the Beastie Boys (L-R) Adam (Adrock) Horovitz, Michael (Mike D) Diamond, and Adam (MCA) Yauch arrive to attend the 11th annual Webby Awards honoring online content in New York June 5, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

LOS ANGELES Adam Yauch, a founding member of pioneering hip-hop group the Beastie Boys, has died at age 47 of cancer, according to a statement on the band's website.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that musician, rapper, activist and director Adam "MCA" Yauch, founding member of Beastie Boys ... passed away in his native New York City this morning after a near-three-year battle with cancer," the statement said.

Back in July 2009, Yauch disclosed that he had been diagnosed with a tumor in his salivary gland and lymph node.

Yauch is survived by his wife, Dechen, and his daughter Tenzin Losel, as well as his parents Frances and Noel Yauch.

