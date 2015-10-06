By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE Oct 6 A giant coal project under
development in Australia by India's Adani Enterprises
is facing further delays over environmental permitting,
Australia's environment minister said on Tuesday.
Australia had yet to receive assurances that endangered
species would be protected if Adani is reissued with an
environmental permit to construct its Carmichael coal mine, the
minister, Greg Hunt, said.
"The government is now waiting on the company, and I'll make
a final assessment on its merits when that comes," Hunt told
reporters on the sidelines of a climate investment conference.
A court on August 5 temporarily blocked progress on the $7
billion project in the inland Galilee Basin following a claim
Adani failed to take into account the welfare of the yakka skink
and an ornamental snake.
The Environment Department at the time said Hunt would
reconsider his approval in six to eight weeks pending new
submissions by Adani.
Adani, which wants to ship 40 million tonnes of coal a year
to India, has battled opposition from environmental groups since
starting work on the project five years ago.
The project has been repeatedly delayed by court actions by
environmentalists, difficulties in obtaining finance and concern
over the economics of the project, so much so that Adani
recently halted engineering work.
An Adani source close to the matter said the company
remained commited to the project and was counting on the permit
being reissued by late November.
"We always had plans for the ornamental snakes and lizards
found there," the source told Reuters.
Proponents argue the Carmichael mine is needed if Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to keep a promise to bring
electricity to hundreds of millions of people living off the
grid. Critics are concerned greenhouse gases from burning coal
will hinder efforts to combat global warming.
Several French and German banks have said they will not
provide financing for coal mining in the Galilee Basin, while
Standard Chartered and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
pulled out of the project in August.
Adani, which estimates its project will generate more than
A$22 billion ($15.6 billion) in taxes and royalties, has yet to
line up funding but is sticking to a late 2017 start date.
While a push in India to rely more on renewable energy
sources such as solar and wind power has raised questions over
the viability of the project, Adani has said the majority of
future coal production had been pre-sold, guaranteeing revenue.
