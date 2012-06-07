(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

MELBOURNE, June 7 India's Adani Enterprises will look for partners to help fund a rail line out of Australia's Galilee Basin to the Pacific Ocean, it said on Thursday, after it won approval from the Queensland state government for its proposed route.

"We are eager to cooperate with third parties in such development but also keep open the option of going it alone as deemed in our best business interests," Adani Group Australia Chief Executive Harsh Mishra said in a statement.

Adani is planning a $10 billion coal and rail project in the Galilee Basin. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)