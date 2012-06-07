(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
MELBOURNE, June 7 India's Adani Enterprises
will look for partners to help fund a rail line out of
Australia's Galilee Basin to the Pacific Ocean, it said on
Thursday, after it won approval from the Queensland state
government for its proposed route.
"We are eager to cooperate with third parties in such
development but also keep open the option of going it alone as
deemed in our best business interests," Adani Group Australia
Chief Executive Harsh Mishra said in a statement.
Adani is planning a $10 billion coal and rail project in the
Galilee Basin.
