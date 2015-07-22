SYDNEY, July 22 India's Adani Mining said its latest move to suspend work on its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia was due to delays in government approvals to proceed.

"The preliminary works contracts were previously sustained due to the level of investment Adani had maintained for more than 12 months in anticipation of a range of government decisions and approvals timeframes," Adani said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Parsons Brinckerhoff and Korea's POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd, which is also touted as an investor in the final project, were told late last week to stop work on the Carmichael mine, the Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)