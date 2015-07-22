SEOUL, July 22 India's Adani Mining has asked South Korea's POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd to temporarily halt its design work on the Carmichael mine project, with tentative plans to resume work in early October, a POSCO E&C spokesman said on Wednesday.

The request was due to delays in getting government approval for the project, and POSCO E&C has halted its work as of July 16, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Will Waterman)