Reuters Market Eye - Adani Ports is a far better bet than Bharat Heavy Electricals for investors looking to bet in India's infrastructure sector, according to Morgan Stanley.

The U.S. investment bank resumed coverage of BHEL with an "Underweight" rating and a target price of 206 rupees, saying competition and "slack" demand means India has gone from an under-supplied to an over-supplied market for power equipment.

Morgan Stanley is not the only broker with a negative call on BHEL. Currently 16 analysts tracked by Reuters have an "underperform" rating while eight have "sell" ratings.

By contrast, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which operates India's largest private sector port, has "strong" earnings growth, and is "India's best infrastructure asset," according to Morgan Stanley.

Adani currently is rated "buy" or "outperform/oveweight" by 19 analysts, including recently from JP Morgan, which upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral.

Shares in Adani Ports have risen 8.1 percent this year compared to BHEL's 9.2 percent gain.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)