By Sonali Paul and Tommy Wilkes
| MELBOURNE/NEW DELHI
MELBOURNE/NEW DELHI Nov 13 India's Adani
Enterprises is forging ahead with ambitious plans to
build Australia's biggest coal mine in the next three years,
defying a collapse in coal prices to 5-1/2 year lows as it seeks
to supply power plants at home.
Australia's federal and Queensland state governments are
eager to see the mine go ahead following the loss of more than
4,000 coal jobs, and Queensland has said Adani may make an
announcement tied to the project when Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi is in Australia next week.
But analysts and project finance experts believe the Indian
infrastructure and trading conglomerate may have underestimated
the difficulties of raising funds for the $7 billion mine, rail
and port project in the current market.
They see the 2017 target for opening a mine as "highly
aggressive", with no debt funding lined up, no rise in coal
prices in sight, and uncertainty over coal output in India and
demand growth in India and north Asia.
"On a standalone basis, the economics just don't stack up -
I'm talking about costs and return on capital. You'd need a
price of about $100-$110 a tonne for it to stack up," said
Daniel Morgan, global commodities analyst at UBS.
The benchmark Newcastle price for thermal coal
is just $62.66 a tonne, down 27 percent this year.
The Carmichael mine in the untapped Galilee Basin has been
on hold since Adani bought it in 2010, faced with a drawn-out
approvals and funding process.
Adani said last month it planned to start construction work
early next year, aiming for first production from a
60-million-tonnes-a-year mine in 2017. At peak production it
would boost Australia's thermal coal output by nearly 25
percent.
FUNDING CHALLENGES
But to start work in the next six months, Adani would need
to bring in a partner or pour in its own money, since it has yet
to line up project debt at a time when a third of Australia's
coal output is loss-making, analysts in India said.
Saddled with about $13 billion in net debt, it would need to
raise around $1 billion through a share sale, a sale of a stake
in the Abbot Point port or both.
"I think Adani will move slower with Carmichael than they
say," said an analyst with a broker in Mumbai. "There are many
risks."
Adani, which has appointed Morgan Stanley to advise on
selling a stake in Abbot Point, said in an emailed statement
that work was "progressing well to meet the project's 2017 first
coal guidance."
It would not comment on any plans surrounding the visit by
Modi, who is close to Adani's billionaire founder Gautam Adani.
Adani is also facing anti-coal campaigners who are fighting
in courts to stop the mine and pressing banks not to lend for
the port expansion, arguing that dredging and exports could harm
the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef.
In a counter attack, Adani has launched advertisements on
Australian television on the economic benefits of the project.
It is counting on lining up funding from South Korea, having
named POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd as the
preferred contractor to build the 388 km (241 mile) rail line.
"We would note that our rail partner, POSCO E&C, has been
advertising work opportunities and proposed work plans online
and in trade publications for several months for early 2015," a
spokesman for Adani said.
However both POSCO E&C and potential funding partner South
Korea's Export-Import Bank said any agreements were at very
early stages.
"It is hard to predict when a contract will be signed," said
a POSCO E&C spokesman in Seoul.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL; Editing by
Richard Pullin)