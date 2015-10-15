* Project still needs mining lease, port dredging approval
* Adani declines to give target date for first coal
(Adds analyst comments)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 15 The Australian government on
Thursday reissued an environmental permit for construction of
one of the world's biggest coal mines to India's Adani
Enterprises, after clearing concerns about two rare
outback species.
The decision by Environment Minister Greg Hunt removes one
hurdle for Adani to proceed with the stalled A$10 billion ($7
billion) project in the undeveloped Galilee Basin that could
generate billions of dollars in export revenue for Australia.
Shares in Adani jumped as much as 13 percent in Mumbai on
news of the reissued permit, but analysts said it would be hard
to justify the project at a time when coal prices are mired at
an eight-year low.
"You can't see anything being developed in the short term,"
said Patersons Securities analyst Matthew Trivett.
Adani, which wants to ship 40 million tonnes of coal a year
in the mine's first phase, declined to comment on Thursday on
when it aims to start producing, previously targeted for late
2017.
The company has battled opposition from green groups since
starting work on the project five years ago. A court in August
temporarily blocked progress on the mine following a claim Adani
failed to take into account the welfare of the yakka skink and
ornamental snake.
Hunt said the reissued environmental permit imposed
conditions including improving the habitat of an endangered
finch, protecting groundwater and providing A$1 million for
conservation research.
The project's proponents argue it is needed if Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi is to keep his promise to bring
electricity to hundreds of millions of people living off the
grid. Critics are concerned greenhouse gases from burning coal
will hinder efforts at combating global warming.
Several international banks have said they will not provide
financing for coal mining in the Galilee Basin, while Standard
Chartered and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
pulled out of the project in August.
"Minister Hunt is sacrificing threatened species such as the
Black Throated Finch and precious ground water resources for the
sake of a mine that simply does not stack up economically,"
Ellen Roberts, co-ordinator of the Mackay Conservation Group,
said on Thursday.
Adani, which stills needs state government approvals
including a mining lease and permission to dredge for a port,
has yet to line up funding.
"It is certainty over the remaining approvals that is now
key to the company progressing its plan," Adani Australia said
in an emailed statement.
While a push in India to rely more on solar and wind power
and domestic coal has raised questions over the viability of the
project, Adani has said the majority of Carmichael production
had been pre-sold, guaranteeing revenue.
($1 = 1.3609 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard
Pullin)