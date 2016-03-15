(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
SYDNEY, March 15 Parliament in the Australian
state of Queensland agreed on Tuesday that India's Adani
Enterprises Ltd should be granted "all state
government approvals" to build one of the world's biggest coal
mines, state mining minister Anthony Lynham said.
The A$10 billion ($7.45 billion) project in the undeveloped
Galilee Basin has been delayed by challenges from environmental
campaigners, but a Queensland court last December rejected a bid
to stop it.
Environmentalists are still fighting it on numerous fronts
and lobbying banks not to provide loans. They cite potential
damage from port dredging, shipping and climate change stoked by
coal from the mine.
Lynham said the development could create thousands of jobs.
Adani has estimated it will generate A$22 billion in state taxes
and royalties.
The minister told parliament that the projects' mining
leases would only be approved when compensation agreements were
reached. In a press statement, he did not elaborate on this.
The statement said the Queensland government would also
stick to an election pledge that dredging for the Abbot Point
coal terminal should not proceed until the Indian conglomerate
demonstrated it had the necessary funding in place for the
entire mine, rail and road project.
Analysts say even with approvals in hand, Adani will find it
tough to raise financing for the project amid the prolonged
downturn in the coal market.
An Adani spokesman was not immediately available for comment
outside normal working hours.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)