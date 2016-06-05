(Repeats story from Saturday, no changes to text)
MELBOURNE, June 4 Indian conglomerate Adani
Enterprise Ltd may walk away from its proposal to
build one of the world's biggest coal mines in Australia, citing
long delays caused by legal challenges to the project by groups
concerned about the environment.
Adani is battling multiple legal challenges from green
groups opposed to its $10-billion Carmichael mine, rail and port
project.
The Australian on Saturday reported that the company's
founder and chairman, Gautam Adani had told the newspaper the
company may abandon the project because of long delays due to
legal challenges.
"You can't continue just holding. I have been really
disappointed that things have got too delayed," Adani told The
Australian.
Australia's Queensland state government in April gave Adani
permission to mine coal reserves estimated at 11 billion tonnes
and to build roads, workshops, power lines and pipelines
associated with the mine.
Environmentalists, however, are still fighting the approval
on numerous fronts, including lobbying banks not to provide
loans. They cite potential damage from port dredging, shipping
and climate change stoked by coal from the mine.
Environmental groups in late April asked the Supreme Court
of Queensland to review the state government's environmental
approval of the mine.
With coal prices stuck near nine-year lows and demand growth
uncertain as governments have committed to curb carbon
emissions, analysts have said lenders will be reluctant to back
Adani's mega coal project.
Adani, which aims to start building the Carmichael mine in
2017, expects to be able to go ahead eventually as most of the
coal is slated to go to its own power stations in India.
