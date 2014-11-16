MELBOURNE Nov 17 Adani Enterprises signed a memorandum of understanding to line up a credit facility of up to $1 billion from the State Bank of India for a massive new coal mine, rail and port project in Australia, which it aims to build by 2017.

"The MOU with SBI is a significant milestone in the development of our Carmichael mine," Adani Group Chairman and founder, Gautam Adani said in a statement, following a signing in Brisbane on Monday.

Adani said the state government of Queensland had also agreed to invest in the rail infrastructure for the $7 billion project.

