MELBOURNE Nov 17 Adani Enterprises
signed a memorandum of understanding to line up a credit
facility of up to $1 billion from the State Bank of India for a
massive new coal mine, rail and port project in Australia, which
it aims to build by 2017.
"The MOU with SBI is a significant milestone in the
development of our Carmichael mine," Adani Group Chairman and
founder, Gautam Adani said in a statement, following a signing
in Brisbane on Monday.
Adani said the state government of Queensland had also
agreed to invest in the rail infrastructure for the $7 billion
project.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)